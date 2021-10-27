Vellore logs 22 new cases

VELLORE

27 October 2021 23:45 IST

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 49,805 with 22 new cases reported on Wednesday.

While 48,498 people have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 177. The district's death toll is 1,130.

In Ranipet district, 8 cases were reported positive and the total stood at 43,389. In Tirupattur district, 5 new cases were reported on Wednesday and the total number of positive cases stood at 29,263. In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases was 16, taking the total number of cases to 54,902. Out of this, 54,022 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 213.

