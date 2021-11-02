Vellore logs 21 new cases

VELLORE

02 November 2021 01:17 IST

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 49,883 with 21 new cases reported on Monday.

While 48,572 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 180. The district's death toll is 1,131.

In Ranipet district, 13 cases were reported positive and the total stood at 43,450.

In Tirupattur district, 7 new cases were reported on Monday and the total number of positive cases stood at 29,569.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases was 16, taking the total number of cases to 54,984.

Out of this, 54,142 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 175.