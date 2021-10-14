Vellore logs 21 new cases

Active cases in the district is 208

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 49,597 with 21 new cases reported on October 13.

While a total 48,264 have been discharged, the active cases in the district stands at 208. The district's death toll is 1125.

In Ranipet district, 10 cases were reported positive and the total stood at 43,243. In Tirupathur district, 10 new cases were reported on Wednesday and the total number of positive cases stood at 29,158.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases was 20, taking the total number of cases to 54,625. Out of this, 53,719 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 240.