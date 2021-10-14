Tamil Nadu

Vellore logs 21 new cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 49,597 with 21 new cases reported on October 13.

While a total 48,264 have been discharged, the active cases in the district stands at 208. The district's death toll is 1125.

In Ranipet district, 10 cases were reported positive and the total stood at 43,243. In Tirupathur district, 10 new cases were reported on Wednesday and the total number of positive cases stood at 29,158.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases was 20, taking the total number of cases to 54,625. Out of this, 53,719 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 240.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 14, 2021 1:07:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/vellore-logs-21-new-cases/article36995918.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY