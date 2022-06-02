Vellore logs 2 new COVID-19 cases
No fresh infection in Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts
Two fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Vellore, and the total number of cases stood at 57,328 on Thursday. With a total of 56,160 persons having been discharged, there are five active cases in the district. The toll stood at 1,163.
Ranipet also reported two new cases, taking the total to 53,936.
No fresh cases were reported in Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts.
