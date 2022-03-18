Vellore logs 2 new COVID-19 cases

Ranipet, Tirupattur report zero fresh infections

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 57,282, with two new cases reported on March 18. While a total 56,095 have been discharged, the active cases in the district stands at 24. The district’s death toll is 1,163.

In Ranipet and Tirupattur district, no new case was reported on Friday. In Tiruvannamalai district, there was one case, taking the total number of cases to 66,808. Out of this, 66,113 have been discharged, and the number of active cases stands at 10.