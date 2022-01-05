Vellore logs 184 fresh COVID-19 infections

VELLORE

05 January 2022 23:54 IST

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 50,895 with 184 fresh cases reported on January 5.

With a total of 49,282 having been discharged, the active cases in the district stood at 468. The district's toll is 1145.

Other districts

Ranipet district reported 68 fresh infections. The total number of cases stood at 43,836. In Tirupattur district, eight fresh cases were reported on Wednesday and the total stood at 29,505.

In Tiruvannamalai district, 22 fresh infections were reported, which took the overall tally of cases to 55,428.

Of these, 54,675 have been discharged and the number of active cases stood at 80.