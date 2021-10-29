Vellore logs 18 new cases

VELLORE

29 October 2021 23:12 IST

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 49,830 with 18 new cases reported on Friday. While 48,536 people have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 163. The district's death toll is 1,131.

In Ranipet district, 12 cases were reported positive and the total stood at 43,412. In Tirupattur district, 10 new cases were reported. In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases was 14, taking the total to 54,935.

