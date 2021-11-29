Tamil Nadu

Vellore logs 16 fresh COVID-19 cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 50,166 with 16 new cases reported on Sunday. In Ranipet district, 10 cases were reported positive and the tally stood at 43,551.

In Tirupattur district, three cases were reported on Sunday and the total number of positive cases stood at 29,389. In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases stood at 3, taking the total number of cases to 55,176. Out of this, 54,449 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 57.


Nov 29, 2021

