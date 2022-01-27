Vellore logs 156 new cases

VELLORE

27 January 2022 23:53 IST

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 56,318 with 156 new cases reported on Thursday.

In Ranipet district, 416 caseswere reported positive and the total stood at 50,971. In Tirupattur district, 277 caseswere reported and the total number of positive cases stood at 34,031. In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases stood at 592, taking the overall tally to 63,430.

