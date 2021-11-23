Vellore logs 15 new COVID-19 infections

VELLORE

23 November 2021 23:52 IST

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 50,110 with 15 new cases reported on November 23.

With a total of 48,858 having been discharged, the active cases in the district stood at 114. The district's toll is 1138.

In Ranipet district, four positive cases were reported and the total number of cases stood at 43,526.

Advertising

Advertising

In Tirupattur district, two cases were reported on Tuesday and the total positive cases stood at 29,370.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases was five, which took the total number of cases to 55,152. Of this, 54,423 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 60.