Vellore logs 15 new cases

VELLORE

02 December 2021 23:20 IST

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 50,223 with 15 new cases reported on Thursday.

While 48,922 people have been discharged, the active cases stand at 160. In Ranipet district, 4 cases were reported positive and the tally stood at 43,567.

In Tirupattur district, 2 cases were reported and the total number of positive cases stood at 29,396.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases stood at 3, taking the total to 55,197.