Vellore logs 15 fresh cases of COVID-19

Ranipet reported 39 fresh infections

Ranipet reported 39 fresh infections

There were 15 new COVID-19 infections in Vellore district, and the total number of cases stood at 57,543 on Saturday. With a total of 56,301 persons being discharged, the district had 79 active cases.

Ranipet reported 39 fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 54,460. One fresh case was reported in Tirupattur, and the total number of cases in the district stood at 35,799.

In Tiruvannamalai, 32 fresh cases were reported, pushing the total number of cases to 67,163. Out of this, 66,260 have been discharged, and the number of active cases stood at 218.