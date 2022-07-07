Vellore logs 15 fresh cases of COVID-19

There were 15 new COVID-19 infections logged in Vellore district on Thursday, and the total number of cases stood at 57,518. With a total of 56,274 persons being discharged, the district currently has 81 active cases.

Ranipet reported 32 fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 54,385. Seven fresh cases were reported in Tirupattur, and the total number of cases in the district is 35,793.

In Tiruvannamalai, 24 fresh cases have been reported, pushing the total to 67,104. Out of this, 66,231 have been discharged, and the number of active cases stood at 188.