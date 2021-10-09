Vellore logs 15 cases

VELLORE

09 October 2021 23:56 IST

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 49,526 with 15 new cases reported on Saturday.

While a total of 48,206 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 196. The district's death toll is 1,124.

In Ranipet district, 17 cases were reported positive and the total stood at 43,191. In Tirupattur district, seven new cases were reported on Saturday and the total number of positive cases stood at 29,126.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases was 17, taking the total number of cases to 54,542. Out of this, 53,614 have been discharged.