Vellore logs 14 new cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 49,710 with 14 new cases reported on Thursday.

While 48,376 people have been discharged, the number of active cases in the district stands at 205. The district's death toll is 1,129.

In Ranipet district, 10 cases were reported positive and the total stood at 43,342. In Tirupattur district, 6 new cases were reported on Thursday, and the total number of positive cases stood at 29,230.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases was 18, taking the total to 54,789. Out of this, 53,906 have been discharged, and the number of active cases stands at 216.