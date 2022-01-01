Vellore logs 14 fresh cases

VELLORE

01 January 2022 00:22 IST

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 50,514 with 14 new cases reported on Friday.

While 49,240 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stands at 133. The district's death toll is 1,141.

In Ranipet district, 14 cases were reported positive and the total stood at 43,709. In Tirupattur district, two cases were reported on Friday and the total number of positive cases stood at 29,476.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases stood at 2, taking the overall tally to 55,359. Out of these, 54,645 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 41.