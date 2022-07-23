Vellore logs 13 new cases of COVID-19

There were 13 new COVID-19 infections in Vellore on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 57,708. With a total of 56,456 persons being discharged, the district has 89 active cases.

Ranipet reported 42 new cases, taking the district’s total number of cases to 55,068. Six fresh cases were reported in Tirupattur, with the total number of cases in the district going up to 35,863.

In Tiruvannamalai, 27 fresh cases were reported, pushing the total number of cases to 67,589. Out of this, 66,720 have been discharged, and the number of active cases stands at 184.