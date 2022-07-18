Vellore logs 13 fresh cases

Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet and Tirupattur report 31, 45 and five cases respectively

There were 13 new COVID-19 infections in Vellore, and the total number of cases stood at 57,646 on Monday. With a total of 56,401 recoveries, the district has 82 active cases.

Ranipet reported 45 fresh infections, taking the total cases in the district to 54,866. Five fresh cases were reported in Tirupattur. The total case count was 35,838.

In Tiruvannamalai, 31 fresh cases were reported, pushing the total to 67,422. Out of this, 66,536 were discharged, and the number of active cases stood at 201.