Vellore logs 13 fresh cases

VELLORE

25 November 2021 23:41 IST

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 50,129 with 13 new cases reported on Thursday. While 48,873 people have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 117. The district's death toll is 1,139.

In Ranipet district, three cases were reported positive and the tally stood at 43,533. In Tirupattur district, one case was reported on Thursday and the total number of positive cases stood at 29,376.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases stood at 5, taking the total number of cases to 55,162. Out of this, 54,431 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 61.

