Tamil Nadu

Vellore logs 13 fresh cases of COVID-19

Vellore reported 13 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 57,771. With a total of 56,517 persons being discharged, the active cases in the district stood at 91.

Ranipet reported 46 fresh infections, taking the total number of cases to 55,310. Six fresh cases were reported in Tirupattur, with the total number of cases in the district going up to 35,889.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In Tiruvannamalai, 25 fresh cases were reported, pushing the total number of cases to 67,721. Out of this, 66,939 were discharged, and the number of active cases stood at 97.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...