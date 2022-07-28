Vellore logs 13 fresh cases of COVID-19

The active cases in the district stood at 91

Vellore reported 13 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 57,771. With a total of 56,517 persons being discharged, the active cases in the district stood at 91.

Ranipet reported 46 fresh infections, taking the total number of cases to 55,310. Six fresh cases were reported in Tirupattur, with the total number of cases in the district going up to 35,889.

In Tiruvannamalai, 25 fresh cases were reported, pushing the total number of cases to 67,721. Out of this, 66,939 were discharged, and the number of active cases stood at 97.