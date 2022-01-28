Vellore logs 126 fresh COVID-19 infections

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district touched 56,426 with 126 fresh infections reported on January 28.

With a total of 53,740 having been discharged, the active cases in the district stood at 1,528. The district’s toll is 1161.

In Ranipet district, 396 fresh caseswere reported and the total stood at 51, 374. In Tirupattur district, 214 fresh cases were reported on Friday and the overall tally of cases stood at 34,248.

Tiruvannamalai district reported 555 fresh infections, taking the total number of cases to 63,992. Of these, 59,254 have been discharged and the overall number of cases stood at 4,058.