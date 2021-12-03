Tamil Nadu

Vellore logs 12 fresh COVID-19 infections

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 50,230 with 12 new cases reported on Friday.

While 48,932 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 157. The district's death toll is 1,141.

In Ranipet district, 5 cases were reported positive and the tally stood at 43,575. In Tirupattur district, 1 case was reported on Friday and the total number of positive cases stood at 29,395.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases stood at 4, taking the total number of cases to 55,206.

Out of these, 54,484 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 52.


