Vellore logs 11 fresh COVID-19 infections

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 50,122 with 11 new cases reported on November 24.

With a total of 48,867 having been discharged, the active cases in the district stood at 117. The district's toll is 1138. In Ranipet district, four cases were reported positive and the total stood at 43,530. In Tirupattur district, four fresh cases were reported. on Wednesday and the total number of positive cases stood at 29,374.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases was two, which took the total number of cases to 55,154. Out of this, 54,428 have been discharged and the number of active cases stood at 57.