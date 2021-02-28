Vellore logs 11 fresh cases

VELLORE

28 February 2021 01:29 IST

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 20,975 with 11 new cases reported on Saturday. While 20,581 have been discharged, the active cases stand at 43.

In Ranipet district, three cases were reported positive and the total stood at 16,239. In Tirupattur district, one case was reported. In Tiruvannamalai district, one new case was reported, taking the total number of cases to 19,493.

