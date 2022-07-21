Vellore logs 11 fresh cases of COVID-19

Ranipet reports 35 fresh infections

There were 11 new COVID-19 infections in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 57,685 on Thursday. With a total of 56,439 persons having been discharged, the district has 83 active cases.

Ranipet reported 35 fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 54,977. Eight fresh cases were reported in Tirupattur with the total number of cases in the district going up to 35,851.

In Tiruvannamalai, 31 fresh cases have been reported, pushing the total number of cases to 67,529 Out of these, 66,645 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 199.