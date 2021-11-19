Vellore logs 10 new cases

VELLORE

19 November 2021 00:13 IST

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 50,055 with 10 new cases reported on Thursday.

While a total of 48,823 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 95. The district's death toll is 1,137.

In Ranipet district, 3 cases were reported positive and the total stood at 43,517. In Tirupattur district, 2 new cases were reported on Thursday and the total number of positive cases stood at 29,364.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases was 8, taking the total number of cases to 55,126. Out of this, 54,381 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 76.