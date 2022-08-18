Vellore logs 10 new cases of COVID-19

Vellore district reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 57,908. With a total of 56,700 persons recovering from the disease in the district, the number of active case stood at 45.

Ranipet reported 13 fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 55,849. Four fresh cases were reported in Tirupattur, with the total number of cases in the district going up to 35,958.

In Tiruvannamalai, 14 new COVID-19 cases were reported, pushing the total number of cases to 68,014. Out of this, 67,293 were discharged, and the number of active cases stood at 36.