New arrivals cheer book lovers

Thanthai Periyar E V R District Central Library, the nodal agency incharge of distribution, has received 3,617 Tamil and 1,431 English books which will reach the branch and village libraries in Tirupathur, Walajapet, Arakkonam, Vaniyambadi, Arcot, Gudiyatham, Katpadi, Ranipet and Ambur.

The titles covered language, literature, short-stories, novels, subjects like mathematics, science and books for preparation of entrance tests.

Last week, the Central Library received 2,577 Tamil and 1,054 English titles through Raja Rammohun Roy Library Foundation (RRRLF), which were despatched to 31 branch and village libraries across the district.

RRRLF is the nodal agency of the Government of India to support public library services and systems and promote public library movement in the country commensurate with the objectives as embodied in its Memorandum of Association (MoA).

It works in close association with different State Government and Union Territory Administrations through State Library Planning Committee (SLPC/SLC).

Since 2005-06 the Foundation has also taken up the initiative to develop the District Youth Resource Centre (DYRC) in collaboration with Nehru Yuvak Kendra Sangathana.

The needs of these libraries are evaluated and a detailed indent is prepared. Demand and arrivals dictate the number of copies of a particular title sent to them, according to the staff here.

“We have books in Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Hindu and English across different subjects. We get 190 periodicals and 20 newspapers,” said a senior staff member at the Central Library.

Vellore has 69 branch libraries, 68 village libraries and 42 part-time libraries and majority of them would get these books in the next few days after being accounted for and sorting job, he said.