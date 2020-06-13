Tamil Nadu

Vellore legal services authority holds webinar on rights of women, children

People urged report on violence against women and child abuse

District Legal Services Authority, Vellore, organised a webinar on ‘Women’s rights and protection of women from violence’ for the students of Auxillium College on Friday.

Conducted under the guidance of DLSA chairperson, S. Selvasundari, the session had lectures on Women’s property rights, Rights of women in domestic environment, Protection of women from offences’ and on Child’s rights.

Students held discussions with legal experts like V.R. Latha, District Judge, Family Court; N. Arunachalam, District Judge/Chairman, Permanent Lok Adalat, Vellore and Anitha Anand, Sub-Judge/Secretary, DLSA-Vellore.

Summing up the discussion, Ms. Selvasundari said, “We have all the facilities to take care of victims of abuse, be they women, children or the elderly. The mechanism which has been put in place will hopefully prevent serious cases of violence against women, children or the elderly from occurring.”

“If we are vigilant, we can notice the children working in mechanic sheds, hotels and stalls. People are requested to be vigilant and intimate the appropriate authority on the issues pertaining to violence against women as well as on children being abused,” she added.

