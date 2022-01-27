Vellore Institute of Technology awards 12 alumni

VELLORE

27 January 2022 16:59 IST

The 27th edition of the Distinguished Alumni Award was held online

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) presented 12 alumni with the Distinguished Alumni Award at the 27th Annual Alumni Meet, which was held online on Wednesday.

According to a press release, Walter I. Davaram, Director General of Police (retired), was the chief guest. VIT Chancellor G. Viswanathan presided over the meeting.

Alumni, who made prominent contributions in their respective fields, were honored with the award under various categories.

The alumni and the category under which they were honored are:Gautam Dasarathy, assistant professor, Arizona State University, U.S.A. (academics and research category); Arunkumar Govindarajan, vice-president - strategic marketing, Epiroc, Sweden (corporate career); K.V. Suresh, global CEO and president, Tmax Soft Inc, U.S.A. (entrepreneurship); and Jay Makwana, junior project manager, Signature Renovations LLC, U.S.A.

The Chancellor’s Special Award category included Abhishek Kumar Garg, Assistant Commissioner, Shimla; M. Manoj Prabhakar, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Manipur; Senthil Kumar Kirthika, research fellow, The N.1 Institute for Health, Singapore; Sakshi Mishra, senior autonomous systems engineer, Microsoft, U.S.A.; and Praneet Dutta, research engineer,Google DeepMind, U.S.A.The Young Alumni Achiever Awards were given to Abhishek Kankani, co-founder and CEO, Dyte, Haryana; Kunal S. Joshi, principal consultant to the Union Ministry for Road Transport and Highways; and C. Srijith Menon, senior trade and investment advisor — renewable energy, Department for International Trade,British Deputy High Commission, Chennai.On the occasion, VIT vice-presidents Sankar Viswanathan, Sekar Viswanathan and G.V. Selvam, assistant vice-president Kadhambari S. Viswanathan, vice-chancellor Rambabu Kodali and pro-vice-chancellor S. Narayanan participated.