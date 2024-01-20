Vellore Institute of Technology founder gets lifetime achievement award from Society for Data Science

January 20, 2024 03:46 pm | Updated 03:46 pm IST - VELLORE

The Society for Data Science, an NGO, has conferred a lifetime achievement award to G. Viswanathan, founder and chancellor of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), at the eighth International Conference on Data Management, Analytics and Innovation, held at the VIT campus on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

According to a press release, Mr. Viswanathan was conferred the award for his contributions in the field of politics, education and societal development. “Data science and management will help reduce costs in various industries. Data science will help bring newer products and services to better serve the customers. It will also help in better decision-making,” said Debabrata Das, Director, International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Bangalore.

Further, Mr. Das, who was the chief guest of the conference, said that there were more than 400 crore active users of the internet globally. This would increase exponentially in the future, with the growth of the Internet of Things (IoT), he said.

In his presidential address, Mr. Viswanathan highlighted the role technologies such as data science and machine learning play in our day-to-day life. He also urged the Central and State governments to increase their budget allocation on education, especially higher education.

C. P. Ramanarayanan, general chair of the Society for Data Science and Amol Goje, president, Society for Data Science, were present, the press release said.