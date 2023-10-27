Vellore Institute of Technology Chennai to get a 5G-use case lab

October 27, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) Chennai will be among the educational institutions that will a get 5G-use case lab. The initiative to set up 100 such labs at institutions across the country was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of this year’s Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) on Friday.

A release by VIT Chennai said the institute would establish a 5G testbed facility in collaboration with the Department of Telecommunications with the objective of building competencies in ‘5G and Beyond’ technologies for students and start-ups. Its students were presenting 5G use cases at the IMC this year, the release said, and added that they would focus on 5G driven development of rural India.