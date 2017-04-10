Vellore hospital offers cosmetic surgery

The Government Vellore Medical College Hospital (GVMCH) now offers cosmetic treatment. The hospital has got a laser and light machine that can treat pigment disorders and help in reducing facial hair.

The three-in-one multi-platform machine that costs ₹12-lakh also enables in removal of tattoos and tightening skin, according to C. Dharmambal, professor and head, Department of Dermatology, GVMCH.

“It has a Yag laser and intense pulse light therapy. While Yag laser can be used to treat pigmentary disorders and removal of tattoos, light therapy is for skin tightening and facial hair reduction,” she said.

Patients would be screened and the procedure would be performed on Thursdays at the specialty clinic of dermato surgery, she added.

Dr. Dharmambal added that the cosmetic dermatology was a rapidly growing field.

Providing treatment at the government sector free of cost would benefit poor and needy patients. Such a cosmetic treatment facility is available in a number of government medical colleges in cities.

GVMCH Dean Usha Sadasivam inaugurated the equipment on Saturday.