Vellore Head Post Office honours award winners

A function was organised at the Vellore Head Post Office to honour the officials and their children for remarkable performances in various events.

Assistant Post Master General (PLI), Tamil Nadu Circle, Chennai, P. Ranganathan honoured the awardees with certificates and prizes.

Senior Post Master, Vellore HO, G. Srinivasan, Post Master, Thuthikadu BO, Dinakaran and postman, Gandhi Nagar SO, S. Nagarajan were honoured for top performances in Head Office, Branch Office and postman services respectively.

CMC post office bagged the best performance award for Western Union Money Transfer.

Winners of 34th All India Postal Cultural Events Meet 2019 held at Kolkata were among those honoured on the occasion.

Superintendent of Post Offices, Vellore, P. Komal Kumar and staff members of Vellore division post offices participated.