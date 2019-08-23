Vellore Head Post Office honours award winners

A function was organised at the Vellore Head Post Office to honour the officials and their children for remarkable performances in various events.
Assistant Post Master General (PLI), Tamil Nadu Circle, Chennai, P. Ranganathan honoured the awardees with certificates and prizes.
Senior Post Master, Vellore HO, G. Srinivasan, Post Master, Thuthikadu BO, Dinakaran and postman, Gandhi Nagar SO, S. Nagarajan were honoured for top performances in Head Office, Branch Office and postman services respectively.
CMC post office bagged the best performance award for Western Union Money Transfer.
Winners of 34th All India Postal Cultural Events Meet 2019 held at Kolkata were among those honoured on the occasion.
Superintendent of Post Offices, Vellore, P. Komal Kumar and staff members of Vellore division post offices participated.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor