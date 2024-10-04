Vellore GH observes World Older Persons Day

The Government Medical College Hospital in Vellore has observed the International Day of Older Persons(IDOP) at its campus on the outskirts of the town on Thursday by organising various events. According to a press release, the theme for this year was “Ageing with Dignity: The Importance of Strengthening Care and Support Systems for Older Persons Worldwide,”. The event was marked with a rally around the campus involving the MBBS students, Nursing students and Allied Health Sciences students, followed by a health awareness programme in the outpatient block of the hospital. Dr. Bijin Oliver John, assistant professor, Department of Geriatrics, welcomed the gathering. It was followed by R. Rajavelu, hospital dean, who inaugurated the events and explained about the needs of the elderly and importance of their health care. Patients and attenders shared their experiences, particularly regarding the quality of care and treatment they received in the geriatric ward. The concept of promoting healthy ageing, along with providing high-quality medical care by geriatric unit was highlighted by many patients. As part of the celebrations, a few games and activities were organised for which prizes were also distributed. The event was concluded with cultural performances by students of the college. The celebration underscored the commitment of the government hospital in enhancing the quality of life for older persons through compassionate care and strong support systems. N. Rathi Thilagam, Medical Superintendent, Gowri Veligandla, Vice-Principal, C. Inbaraj, Resident Medical Officer and V. Sathi, HOD, Department of General Medicine were present, the release said.

