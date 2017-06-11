Vellore gets respite from summer heat

After experiencing days of sweltering heat, there is respite for residents of Fort City. The weather has turned pleasant with the temperature dipping in the last few days in the city which experienced soaring mercury levels this summer.

According to the Meteorological office, the the salubrious weather is set to continue for some days

While the sizzling month of May ended with a temperature of 38.4 degree Celsius, June started on a hotter note. On June 1 the temperature was 40.7 degree Celsius, 40.4 degree Celsius on June 2, 41.6 degree Celsius on June 3, 41.8 degree Celsius on June 4 followed by 41 degree Celsius on June 5. However, there were intermittent rains.

In the last few days, the temperature has dipped compared to the beginning of June. On June 6, the temperature came down to 39.0 degree Celsius with a long spell of rain in the evening. It dropped to 31.8 degree Celsius on June 7. On June 8 the temperature was 34.3 degree Celsius, while it was 35.2 degree Celsius on June 9 and 35.7 degree Celsius on June 10. It rose to 35.8 degree Celsius on June 11.

The city has received 42 mm rainfall during the 24-hour period ending at 8 a.m. on June 7.

Monsoon effect

Officials of the Meteorological Office, Vellore attributed rainfall and wind flow to the south west monsoon. “The wind is flowing in the westerly direction. There will be unexpected rains too,” an officer said.

“This pleasant weather will continue for the next three to four months. The temperature is expected to continue at the same level,” he added.