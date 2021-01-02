Vellore gets philately park

Move aimed at creating interest in children, says official

In a move to kindle interest in stamps among children, the staff of the Vellore postal department have started a philately park in their district headquarters.

The park has been set up in a 200 metres-long and 15 meters-wide area.

“This area was lying unused so we decided to use it for the park. We decided to inaugurate it using a member of the public as it is mainly for them,” said Komal Kumar, Superintendent of Post Offices, Vellore region.

The park contains boards with stamps released on Vellore including its personalities and monuments. It mentions the year of release, the denomination of the stamp and also some details about the person or monument on the stamp.

There are boards with a stamp on Christian Medical College which was released in 2006, on Kirubananda Variyar who was born in Kangeyanallur, Vellore, in 1906 and a stamp on Vellore Fort released in 1984.

“We also have a board for the stamp on Vellore mutiny, which took place in 1806 and which was released in 2006 to observe its 200th year and one on Voorhees College which was also released in 2006,” said Mr. Kumar.

Apart from this, there are boards with a collection of stamps on famous women from Tamil Nadu, and historical places in the State.

“The children can take a stroll in the park to spend time and also learn about the history of the district at the same time. This will also make them take up philately as a hobby,” he said. Besides, a philately stall will also be set up in the Vellore district headquarters from January 4 to 6. “People can purchase stamps from here,” added Mr. Kumar.