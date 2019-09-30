Vellore gets 10 new buses

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration, K.C. Veeramani flagged off 10 new buses of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC-Villupuram) allotted to the district after Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had flagged off 370 new buses in Chennai on September 26.

Of the 370 new buses, Vellore district was allotted 12 buses. Of those, the Chief Minister had flagged off two suburban services from Vellore on Wednesday.

Mr. Veeramani flagged off the new buses at a brief function held at the new bus stand here on Sunday, where the District Collector A. Shanmuga Sundram has participated.

Four new buses will be operated in the Vellore–Tambaram and Kalpakkam-Vellore routes, and two in Pernambut-Chennai route, officials said.

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Deputy managers Ponpandi, Natesan and Eswaran, union leaders of Anna Thozhirsanga Peravai, officials from Vellore division TNSTC and staff were among others present at the event.