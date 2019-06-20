Vellore fort to get a makeover

The move to provide a facelift to the historical Vellore fort has begun with preliminary tests and site inspection by officials. According to a source from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), work has been on since Monday with officials inspecting the moat area, the water spread cover, the amount of sludge and damages to the walls of the moat.

Work on the fort will be taken up at a cost of ₹33 crore under the Smart City programme. The project is being carried out by the Vellore Municipal Corporation and the ASI, as a participating agency will extend its support in executing the works without causing any hindrance to the monument.

According to the project report, amenities to be created and repaired were split into three components. Providing basic facilities like roads, water, toilets and lighting are part of the list. Provision for parking of vehicles and clearing of weed growth form the second part. The project also envisages creation of a light and sound show to narrate historic events which took place inside the fort.

According to an official, no renovation work would be carried out on buildings constructed during the colonial era, while those built after Independence would be renovated to attract Indian and foreign tourists.

Several offices functioning inside the fort would have to be relocated and encroachments removed before undertaking modernisation works on the fort, the official added.

The moat had remained dry in most places during the past few months. But water level swells in the moat when there is heavy rainfall during October/November. The moat has a total depth of 15-18 feet, according to sources in the ASI sources. Due to silt formation, the depth of the moat varies from place to place around the fort, with some places having a depth of eight to 10 feet.

The last time the moat got filled was in 2015 during the rains in November and December. Some parts of the moat wall around the fort had collapsed before the rains due to ageing. The old stones that had collapsed were used in the reconstruction, ASI sources added.

Residents want dredging works to be to be taken up before the onset of the monsoon.

They insist that the sludge should be removed completely in order to ensure that only rainwater reaches the moat. Residents pointed out that this initiative should be carried out by Vellore Municipal Corporation.