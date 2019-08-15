Tamil Nadu

Vellore district to be trifurcated, says Edappadi Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami during the Independence Day celebrations at Fort St. George on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami during the Independence Day celebrations at Fort St. George on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

Ranipet and Tirupattur to be new districts.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced on Thursday that the Vellore district would be trifurcated into Vellore, Tirupattur and Ranipet districts. Besides, K.V. Kuppam in Vellore district would also be made a separate Taluk, he said.

The decision to trifurcate the Vellore district followed representations from Ministers, Members of Legislative Assembly and the general public and was taken for administrative reasons, he said.

In honour of freedom fighters, who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence, the Chief Minister also announced a hike in freedom fighters’ pension from the existing ₹15,000 to ₹16,000. He also announced a hike in the special pension awarded to freedom fighters’ heirs from ₹7,500 to ₹8,000.

