Vellore district sees 28 fresh COVID-19 infections

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 19,771 with 28 new cases reported on December 12.

While a total of 19,088 have been discharged, the active cases in the district stands at 345.

The district’s death toll is 338.

In Ranipet district, 15 cases were reported positive taking the total to 15,748.

In Tirupattur district, the total number of positive cases stands at 7,342 with eight new cases on Saturday.

In Tiruvannamalai district, nine new cases were reported, taking the total number of cases to 18,881.

Out of this, 18,481 patients have been discharged and the number of active cases currently stands at 124.