Vellore district reports 9 new COVID-19 cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 50,075 with 9 new cases reported on Saturday.

While 48,841 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 96. The district's death toll is 1,138.

In Ranipet district, 1 new case was reported positive and the total stood at 43,521. In Tirupattur district, 1 new case was reported on Saturday and the total number of positive cases stood at 29,367.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases was 4, taking the total number of cases to 55,138. Out of this, 54,403 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 66.