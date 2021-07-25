Vellore district reports 34 new COVID-19 cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 47,861, with 34 new cases reported on July 24.

While a total 46,379 have been discharged, active cases in the district stands at 388. The district’s death toll is 1,094.

In Ranipet, 28 cases were reported, and the total stood at 41,806. In Tirupattur district, 31 new cases were reported on Saturday, and the total number of positive cases stood at 28,094.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases was 56, taking the total number of cases to 51,669. Out of this, 50,252 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 782.