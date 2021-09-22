Vellore district reports 30 new COVID-19 cases

VELLORE

22 September 2021 01:51 IST

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 49,218 with 30 new cases reported on Tuesday.

While a total of 47,851 persons have been discharged, the active cases stand at 249.

In Ranipet district, 20 cases were reported positive and the total stood at 42,895. In Tirupattur district, 16 new cases were reported and the total number of positive cases stood at 28,811.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases was 33, taking the total number of cases to 54,017.