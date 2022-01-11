Vellore district reports 270 new cases of COVID-19

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 52,402, with 270 new cases reported on January 11.

While a total 49,509 have been discharged, the active cases stand at 1,747. The death toll is 1,146.

Ranipet caseload

In Ranipet district, 136 new caseswere reported, and the total number of cases climbed to 44,727.

In Tirupattur district, 72 caseswere and the total stood at 29,833.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases were 209, taking the total number of cases to 56,097.

Out of this, 54,786 have been discharged, and the number of active cases stands at 638.