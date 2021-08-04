Vellore district reports 27 new COVID-19 cases

VELLORE

04 August 2021 00:25 IST

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore reached 48,136 with 27 new cases reported on August 3.

While a total 46,716 have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 325. The district’s death toll is 1,095.

In Ranipet, 13 cases were reported positive, and the total stood at 42,013. In Tirupattur district, 19 new cases were reported on Tuesday, and the total stood at 28,310.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases was 35, taking the total to 52,175. Out of this, 50,965 have been discharged, and the number of active cases is 572.