Tamil Nadu

Vellore district reports 27 new COVID-19 cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore reached 48,136 with 27 new cases reported on August 3.

While a total 46,716 have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 325. The district’s death toll is 1,095.

In Ranipet, 13 cases were reported positive, and the total stood at 42,013. In Tirupattur district, 19 new cases were reported on Tuesday, and the total stood at 28,310.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases was 35, taking the total to 52,175. Out of this, 50,965 have been discharged, and the number of active cases is 572.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 4, 2021 12:26:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/vellore-district-reports-27-new-cases/article35711172.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY