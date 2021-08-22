Vellore district reports 27 new cases of COVID-19

VELLORE

22 August 2021 01:34 IST

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 48,610 with 27 new cases reported on August 21.

While a total 47,132 have been discharged, the active cases in the district stands at 372.

The district’s death toll is 1,106.

Advertising

Advertising

Ranipet numbers

In Ranipet district, 20 cases were reported positive and the total stood at 42,387.

In Tirupattur district, 15 new cases were reported on Saturday and the total stood at 28,483.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases was 31, taking the total to 53,005.

Out of this, 51,922 patients have been discharged, and the number of active cases stands at 436.