Vellore district reports 21 new COVID-19 cases

VELLORE

26 October 2021 23:51 IST

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 49,783, with 21 new cases reported on October 26.

While a total 48,473 have been discharged, the active cases stands at 180. The death toll is 1,130. In Ranipet, six cases were reported and the total stood at 43,381. In Tirupattur, three new cases were reported, and the total stood at 29,258. In Tiruvannamalai, 15 new cases were reported, taking the total to 54,883. Out of this, 54,003 have been discharged, and active cases stands at 213.

